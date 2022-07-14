Applied Capital LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000.

DFCF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

