Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,233. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.