Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $88.73. 257,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

