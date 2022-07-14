Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 91.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,738. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.