Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $407,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Assurant were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.48.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.37. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,225. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

