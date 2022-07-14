Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $607,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 12,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,777. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Fortive Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.