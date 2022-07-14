Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $56,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,282. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

