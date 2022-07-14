Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,277 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $51,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. 819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

