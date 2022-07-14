Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $57.82 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,496 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $57,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,156. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

