Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.44% of Burlington Stores worth $53,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.95.

Shares of BURL traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,684. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

