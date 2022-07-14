Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 118,677 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,677 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Robert Half International worth $54,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,376 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 9,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

