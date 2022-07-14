Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 140,063 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,063 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $386.46. 3,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,540. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.77. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

