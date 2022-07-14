Argon Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $191,145.40 and $190,816.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00099642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 85,823,822 coins and its circulating supply is 79,998,944 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.