ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Decreased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 1,581,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

