Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,508. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

