Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

