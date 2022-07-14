Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.