Asio Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

