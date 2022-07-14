Asio Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.