Asio Capital LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 40,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

