Asio Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.29. 132,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,816. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $317.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.75.

