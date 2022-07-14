Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399,729. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.