Asio Capital LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

