Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 389,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

