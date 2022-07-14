Asio Capital LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 43,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

