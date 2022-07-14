Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. 36,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,880. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.