Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 77.5% in June

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASBFY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

