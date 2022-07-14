Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock Position Lessened by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lessened its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,380. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $815.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 115.49%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

