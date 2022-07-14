Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $366.40

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 366.40 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 371.30 ($4.42), with a volume of 1704183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.20 ($4.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The stock has a market cap of £432.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 893.85.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

