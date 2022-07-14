Atlas Protocol (ATP) 1-Day Volume Tops $22,531.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $374,142.20 and approximately $22,531.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

