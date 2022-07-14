Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

AEXAY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Atos has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

