AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,806 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 780,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.