Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Audacy stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 13,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,495. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Audacy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Audacy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Audacy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

