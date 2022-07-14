Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $161.29. 3,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

