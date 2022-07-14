Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $16.77. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

