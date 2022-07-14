Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

NYSE CE traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,780. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

