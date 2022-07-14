Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. 64,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,361 shares of company stock worth $14,575,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

