Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.15. 33,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

