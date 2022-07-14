Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.87. 9,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

