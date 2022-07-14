Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,620. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

