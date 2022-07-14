Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,607. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

