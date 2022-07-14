Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,397 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,397 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 20.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $11,464,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

