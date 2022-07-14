Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 494 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.30) to GBX 520 ($6.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 470 ($5.59) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.67.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

