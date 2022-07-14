Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Up to $51.10

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.10, but opened at $52.85. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

