B. Riley Cuts First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $23.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

