B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.