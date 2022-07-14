B. Riley Trims Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Target Price to $80.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.60.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.