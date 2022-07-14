B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 94,527 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

