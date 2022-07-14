B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

