B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $654.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $731.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,569.00.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.