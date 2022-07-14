B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 1,889 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 362,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 226,424 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 792,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 90,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,911. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.